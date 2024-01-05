Yamamoto recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
Yamamoto set up an Andre Burakovsky tally in the second period, which stretched the Kraken's lead to 3-0. The 25-year-old Yamamoto has played much of the season on the fourth line, and with the Kraken nearing full health up front, his chances to move up are low. He's produced a decent 12 points with 41 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 39 appearances, but he could be a candidate to be scratched once Jaden Schwartz (lower body) returns.
More News
-
Kraken's Kailer Yamamoto: Buries opening goal•
-
Kraken's Kailer Yamamoto: Pots first two goals in win•
-
Kraken's Kailer Yamamoto: Two points in win•
-
Kraken's Kailer Yamamoto: One of each in victory•
-
Kraken's Kailer Yamamoto: Records two points Monday•
-
Kraken's Kailer Yamamoto: Chips in with assist•