Yamamoto recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Yamamoto set up an Andre Burakovsky tally in the second period, which stretched the Kraken's lead to 3-0. The 25-year-old Yamamoto has played much of the season on the fourth line, and with the Kraken nearing full health up front, his chances to move up are low. He's produced a decent 12 points with 41 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 39 appearances, but he could be a candidate to be scratched once Jaden Schwartz (lower body) returns.