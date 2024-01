Yamamoto went scoreless in Monday's 3-0 road loss against the Penguins.

While Yamamoto was blanked, like the rest of his teammates, he did contribute with two blocked shots. He also had a minor penalty with a minus-1 rating while splitting his two faceoff chances at the dot. Yamamoto has managed just one assist with an even rating in the past four games since his most recent goal in Calgary on Dec. 27.