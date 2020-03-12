Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Notches assist Wednesday
Yamamoto collected a helper and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.
Yamamoto had the lone helper on linemate Tyler Ennis' tally just nine seconds into the second period. The 21-year-old Yamamoto continues to flirt with a point-per-game pace -- he's at 11 goals, 26 points and a plus-17 rating through 27 contests this year.
