Yamamoto scored a power-play goal on two shots Thursday in a 3-1 win over Ottawa.

Yamamoto cleaned up Connor McDavid's rebound in the blue point to open the scoring 11 minutes into the second period. It was the eighth goal of the season for Yamamoto, who has seen his shooting percentage stabilize from 25 percent in 2019-20 to a more sustainable 14.5 this season. The second-line right winger was without his usual center, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), on Thursday, which could impact Yamamoto's offensive production if it's a long-term absence.