Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Draisaitl's first-period marker was his 40th goal of the season. He achieved the milestone just a game after joining the 100-point club for the season. The 28-year-old has 102 points (38 on the power play), 209 shots on net, 76 PIM, 50 hits and a plus-26 rating through 76 appearances as a top-six fixture.