Draisaitl scored twice on four shots, added an assist, went plus-2, blocked two shots and logged two PIM in Friday's 6-1 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Draisaitl's first goal was at even strength, while his other two points were on the power play. The 28-year-old has been in peak form with three goals, four helpers, 15 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through three playoff contests. With the Oilers leading the series 2-1, Draisaitl is likely to remain on the second line rather than moving up to play alongside Connor McDavid.