Draisaitl scored a pair of goals on a team-high six shots in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Kings.

Draisaitl tied the game 2-2 midway through the second period with a power-play goal before putting Edmonton ahead just a few minutes later with a second tally, beating David Rittich with a one-timer off a Connor McDavid feed. It was an excellent start to the post-season for Draisaitl -- the 28-year-old center tallied five goals and 10 points in the Oilers' decisive five-game series victory.