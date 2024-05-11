Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished three assists, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks in Game 2.

Not bad for a guy who was considered a game-time decision after dealing with cramping issues in Wednesday's Game 1 and skipping practice Thursday. Draisaitl was involved in all of the Oilers' goals, including scoring their first one of the game. He was listed on the first line with Connor McDavid rather than centering his own line, though both players shared faceoff duties. Draisaitl is up to six goals, 10 assists, 30 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through seven playoff outings, and he's yet to be held off the scoresheet this postseason.