Draisaitl (undisclosed) is warming up and is expected to suit up against the Canucks on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Draisaitl missed a morning skate after dealing with cramping issues during Wednesday's Game 1 loss. Fortunately for Edmonton, he shouldn't miss any additional time. The star forward has five goals and 12 points through six games this postseason. Draisaitl tallied two assists in Game 1 against Vancouver.
