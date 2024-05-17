Draisaitl logged an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 5.

Draisaitl extended his point streak to 10 games, though this was just the second time in that span he's been held to a single point. The 28-year-old has often looked like the Oilers' best player in the postseason, racking up eight goals, 13 helpers, 41 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. He's earned 11 of his points with the man advantage and should continue to see significant ice time in all situations.