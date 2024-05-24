Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Stars in Game 1.

Draisaitl opened the scoring 58 seconds into the second period, extending his point streak to 13 games in the process. It spans the entire postseason, with the center earning a league-leading 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) during the playoffs. Draisaitl has added 48 shots on net, 10 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. He's started the Western Conference Finals on his own line, but if the Oilers falter later in the series, he could once again be moved up to play alongside Connor McDavid.