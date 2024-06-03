Draisaitl logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Stars in Game 6.

With just four points over six games in the Western Conference Finals, Draisaitl actually had a quiet round. It didn't ultimately matter, as Connor McDavid picked up the slack to help the Oilers make the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2006. Draisaitl is at 10 goals, 18 helpers, 57 shots on goal, 17 hits and 12 PIM through 18 playoff outings. The Panthers will likely have Aleksander Barkov hard-matched with McDavid in the Stanley Cup Finals, so there could be more room for Draisaitl to make an impact on his own line.