Draisaitl logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks in Game 7.
Draisaitl has yet to be held off the scoresheet through two rounds of the playoffs. He kept the streak alive with a secondary helper on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' second-period tally, which was the game-winner. Draisaitl is up to eight goals, 16 assists, 12 power-play points, 45 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 12 playoff contests.
