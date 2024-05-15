Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and logged four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks in Game 4.

Draisaitl earned his eighth multi-point effort in nine playoff games. He finished off a Connor McDavid pass for the opening tally in the first period and set up Evan Bouchard's game-winning goal in the final minute of the third. Draisaitl is up to eight goals, 20 points, 39 shots on net and a plus-2 rating this postseason, ranking first in the league in points and third in goals.