Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on five shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 3.

Draisaitl got the Oilers within a goal in the second period and helped out on Evan Bouchard's tally in the third, but it wasn't enough. The 28-year-old Draisaitl has multiple points in seven of eight playoff contests, the lone exception being the Oilers' 1-0 win over the Kings in Game 4 of the first round. He's at seven goals, 11 helpers, 35 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating this postseason.