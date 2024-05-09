Draisaitl (undisclosed) is day-to-day and questionable for Game 2 against Vancouver on Friday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Draisaitl dealt with a cramping issue during the second period of Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks, though he was able to return in the third frame. However, the 28-year-old forward then missed Thursday's morning skate, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV. Draisaitl's value to the Oilers can't be overstated. He has five goals and 12 points through six playoff outings. If he's unable to play and Adam Henrique (lower body) returns after missing Game 1, then perhaps Henrique will serve as Edmonton's second-line center. However, if neither forward is available, then Ryan McLeod might be moved into that top-six role.