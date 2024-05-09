Draisaitl recorded a pair of assists in a 5-4 Game 1 loss to Vancouver on Wednesday. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Draisaitl was dealing with cramps in the second period before returning in the third.

Draisaitl managed just 16:43 of ice time due to his cramping issue, his fewest minutes during a game in the postseason. Still, the world-class center has registered at least a point in all six playoff contests, racking up a combined five goals and seven helpers, including eight power-play points. At this point, there is no reason to think Draisaitl won't be ready for Game 2 on Friday since he was able to return for the third period.