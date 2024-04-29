Draisaitl recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Kings in Game 4.

Draisaitl has eight points over four playoff outings, and six of those points have come with the man advantage. He set up Evan Bouchard's second-period marker Sunday, which was enough to give the Oilers a 3-1 lead in this first-round series. While Draisaitl's 5-on-5 scoring is lacking, he continues to be a reliable scorer while seeing big minutes in the top six and on the power play.