Draisaitl will be a healthy scratch Thursday against Colorado, according to Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels.

Draisaitl will finish the 2023-24 campaign with 41 goals and 106 points in 81 contests. He's just resting before the playoffs, so Draisaitl should resume his normal duties in a top-six capacity and as part of Edmonton's first power-play unit in Game 1 of the postseason.