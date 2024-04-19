Draisaitl will be a healthy scratch Thursday against Colorado, according to Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels.
Draisaitl will finish the 2023-24 campaign with 41 goals and 106 points in 81 contests. He's just resting before the playoffs, so Draisaitl should resume his normal duties in a top-six capacity and as part of Edmonton's first power-play unit in Game 1 of the postseason.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Picks up pair of helpers•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Two points in win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Achieves 40-goal season•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Hits two milestones Friday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Forces overtime Monday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Keeps rolling with two assists•