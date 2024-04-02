Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots and added four PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Draisaitl has six goals and seven assists during his eight-game point streak. His tally Monday with 5:25 left in the third period forced overtime. The center is closing in on a couple of milestone marks -- he has 39 goals and 99 points through 73 outings this season. He's added 203 shots on net, 74 PIM and a plus-26 rating in another excellent campaign.