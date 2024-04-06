Draisaitl registered a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Draisaitl's first assist was his 100th point of the season, while his second helper was the 500th assist of his career. The 28-year-old has been tearing it up on offense with seven goals and 12 helpers over his last 12 contests. For the season, he's at 39 tallies, 62 helpers, 207 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-25 rating through 75 appearances.