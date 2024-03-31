Draisaitl notched two assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Draisaitl is on a seven-game point streak, earning five goals and seven helpers in that span. He set up Adam Henrique's opening goal Saturday and also assisted on a Connor McDavid power-play tally in the second. Draisaitl has 38 goals, 60 assists, 200 shots on net, 70 PIM and a plus-26 rating through 72 outings overall. He'll be on watch to join the 100-point club for the fifth time in six years when the Oilers visit the Blues on Monday.