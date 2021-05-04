Draisaitl notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.
Draisaitl had an assist on Jesse Puljujarvi's opening tally 3:41 into the game. In the third period, Draisaitl set up Connor McDavid for an empty-netter. The 25-year-old Draisaitl has played provider lately with six assists in his last two outings. He's collected 73 points (24 goals, 49 helpers), 146 shots on net and a plus-32 rating through 50 contests.
