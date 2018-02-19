Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Picks up two assists

Draisaitl posted a pair of assists with five shots on goal in a 4-2 victory over the Avalanche on Sunday.

Connor McDavid had a day, posting his second hat trick of the month, and Draisaitl benefitted, picking up two assists on two of McDavid's three scores. This isn't the first great game the two have had together this month. McDavid is on fire, and so is Draisaitl, who has six goals and 19 points in the last 14 games.