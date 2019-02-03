Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores twice
Draisaitl netted a pair of goals -- one coming during the power play -- in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal. He also totaled four penalty minutes and four shots on goal.
With Sunday's two-goal performance, Draisaitl has already matched his career high of 29 goals with 30 games left this season. He's also well on his way to a third straight 70-point campaign and needs just 15 points to surpass his career best of 77.
