Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores twice

Draisaitl netted a pair of goals -- one coming during the power play -- in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal. He also totaled four penalty minutes and four shots on goal.

With Sunday's two-goal performance, Draisaitl has already matched his career high of 29 goals with 30 games left this season. He's also well on his way to a third straight 70-point campaign and needs just 15 points to surpass his career best of 77.