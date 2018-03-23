Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Struggling with consistency

Draisaitl is determined to work on his inconsistency, the Edmonton Journal reports.

Draisaitl has eight points in his last 10 games but has yet to score in back-to-back nights since a three-game point streak from Feb. 22-25. Even though the 22-year-old German has amassed 66 points in 69 games in 2017-18, the uneven performances haven't gone unnoticed. "I can speak for a lot of guys who are supposed to contribute: it's not easy when you go through (dry) stretches like that, but everybody goes through them," Draisaitl said. "You have to stay positive. That's how this league works, sometimes the bounces don't go your way. The next night they will go your way." Despite not knowing which Draisaitl will show up, he is worth gambling on every night.