Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Tearing it up with McDavid

Draisaitl scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's overtime win versus the Sharks.

Draisaitl has been working on the top line with Connor McDavid, and it's turned out fantastically. The 23-year-old had two assists in regulation before taking a back-door pass from McDavid in overtime to seal the deal. Draisaitl now has nine points in the last four games and will look to stay hot starting Friday in Anaheim.