Draisaitl scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Draisaitl got to run the show on the top line, as Connor McDavid (lower body) was sidelined. Over his last 14 contests, Draisaitl has racked up nine goals, 13 assists and 10 power-play points. The 28-year-old center is at 104 points (39 on the power play), 210 shots on net, 53 hits, 76 PIM and a plus-27 rating through 77 outings overall.