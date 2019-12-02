Coach Dave Tippett said Benning exited Sunday's win over the Canucks due to a shot that hit him in the head, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Benning returned to the game after absorbing this shot and later took another shot to the foot, but the bench boss revealed it was the former that forced the 25-year-old blueliner out after 9:44 of ice time. Considering this was Benning's first game back from a concussion, the team will certainly monitor this situation closely.