Ekholm recorded an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks in Game 4.

Ekholm has three goals and two assists over four games in the second round after he was limited to one helper in the Oilers' 4-1 series win over the Kings in the first round. The defenseman set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' second-period tally Tuesday. Ekholm is up to six points, 20 shots on net, 12 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over nine playoff appearances in a top-pairing role.