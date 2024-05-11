Ekholm scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks in Game 2.

Ekholm was limited to one assist over five first-round games versus the Kings, but he's now scored a goal in each of the first two contest in the second round. The 33-year-old defenseman doesn't have to put up offense to be useful, but it doesn't hurt. He's contributed 12 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, nine hits and a plus-4 rating in addition to three points through seven playoff outings. Ekholm should continue to see heavy defensive minutes in a top-pairing role.