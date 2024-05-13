Ekholm scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 3.

The Oilers' second power-play unit made a rare contribution, with Ekholm getting the opening goal. He also set up Evan Bouchard in the third period, bu the Canucks controlled the scoring in between those tallies. All three of Ekholm's goals this postseason have come in the second round, and he's added two assists, 16 shots on net, 10 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through eight playoff outings overall. The 33-year-old should continue to see his even-strength minutes on the top pairing alongside Bouchard.