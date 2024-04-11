Ekholm scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Ekholm has a career-high 11 goals this season, four of which he's scored over the last six games. The 33-year-old defenseman has also matched his career high in points with 44 through 75 outings overall. The Swede looks like the Oilers' top all-around defenseman when factoring in his 133 hits, 91 blocked shots and a plus-43 rating, though he's partially overshadowed by Evan Bouchard's big scoring numbers this season.