Ekholm notched an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Ekholm has assembled a three-game point streak with a goal and two assists in that span. His helper Thursday was his first even-strength point during the streak. The 33-year-old defenseman appears to be rounding into form, though the same can't be said for most of his teammates. Ekholm has four points, 24 shots on net, 17 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 11 appearances.