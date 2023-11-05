Ekholm logged a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Ekholm helped out on a Darnell Nurse tally in the first period. While Ekholm was without a point in the last three games, he went plus-2 in that span amid the Oilers' defensive struggles as a team. The 33-year-old has two helpers in nine outings this season, and he's added 16 shots on net, 17 hits, 12 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-3 rating.