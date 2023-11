Ekholm scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Ekholm tallied late in the second period, earning his sixth point over the last nine games. The 33-year-old defenseman has also avoided taking a minus rating in eight of those contests. He's produced seven points, 28 hits, 22 blocked shots, 37 shots on goal, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 17 outings this season.