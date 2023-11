Ekholm posted an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Lightning.

Ekholm helped out on the second of Derek Ryan's two goals in the contest. This was Ekholm's second straight game with an assist, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in five of his last seven outings. The 33-year-old blueliner is up to one goals, five helpers, 34 shots on net, 23 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 15 appearances this season.