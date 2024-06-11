Ekholm opened the scoring in the first period of Monday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 2.

Ekholm has been a pleasant source of goal scoring for Edmonton during their Stanley Cup run -- he supplied his fifth goal of the playoffs in Monday's loss. His previous career high was with Nashville during the 2015-16 postseason, when he scored three goals in 14 appearances. The 34-year-old added three shots, five blocks, and one hit in 24:54 of ice time in Game 2. As well-rounded of a player that Ekholm is, surprisingly, he hasn't registered an assist in 11 consecutive contests. The first-pair defenseman is up to five goals and three assists with a plus-7 rating through 20 postseason appearances.