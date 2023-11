Ekholm recorded an assist, four shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Ekholm has enjoyed steadier play in November with four points and a plus-1 rating over the first seven games of the month. The 33-year-old defenseman has a goal, four assists, 30 shots on net, 22 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 14 outings this season.