Oilers' Michael Cammalleri: Heads to Edmonton
Cammalleri was sent to Edmonton in exchange for Jussi Jokinen on Tuesday, Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet reports.
Cammalleri compiled 31 points in 61 games for the Devils last season, and it was his fifth consecutive campaign with over 30 points. The 35-year-old played in under 70 games for each of those seasons, which means two things: he's efficient when he's on the ice, but his age is catching up with him. The journeyman seems to be on the same path this season, with seven points through 15 games while logging significant power-play minutes. He should be considered a decent fantasy asset in deeper leagues, and it doesn't hurt that he could play on the power play with some kid named Connor McDavid.
