Smith stopped 21 of 23 shots in a 4-2 win over the Kings on Sunday.

Smith kept the Kings off the board for most of the first two periods, but Anze Kopitar (on the power play) and Dustin Brown scored against him to make things close over the final 20. The 37-year-old improved to 17-10-5 with a 2.87 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 34 appearances. He's won five of his seven starts in February to establish himself as the Oilers' clear No. 1 option in net.