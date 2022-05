Smith posted a 29-save shutout in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Kings in Game 7.

This was the third shutout in the series between the two teams, and Smith had two of them. He's solidified himself as the Oilers' starter in the playoffs, allowing just 16 goals in seven appearances. Smith and the Oilers will take on either the Flames or the Stars in the second round depending on which of those teams wins their Game 7 on Sunday.