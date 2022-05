Smith stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Smith had allowed eight goals over his last two games, both losses, but he tightened up Thursday to help the Oilers tie the series at 3-3. The 40-year-old netminder has allowed a combined four goals in the Oilers' three wins and 12 goals in their losses. He'll likely get the nod in a win-or-go-home situation in Game 7 on Saturday.