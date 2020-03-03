Oilers' Mike Smith: Keeps winning ways going
Smith stopped 27 of 30 shots in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.
The game was tied at three after two periods, but the Oilers' offense rattled off five goals in the third to secure a big win for Smith. The 37-year-old goalie improved to 19-10-6 with a 2.88 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 37 contests. It's not always pretty, but Smith is getting wins right now -- that carries value in fantasy.
