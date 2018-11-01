Koskinen will tend the twine for Thursday's tilt with Chicago, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen has made just one start this season due to the Oilers' lack of early season back-to-backs, but a decent 24-save outing versus the Predators apparently has earned the Finnish netminder another look between the pipes. If the 30-year-old can continue to perform well -- or at least keep Edmonton close enough for Connor McDavid to carry the team across the finish line -- he could steal a few extra starts away from Cam Talbot.