Koskinen repelled 43 of 44 shots in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Flames.

The Flames were chasing the game almost from the start, leading to an inflated shot total against Koskinen. The Finn had no trouble despite the heavy workload. Koskinen improved to 7-8-0 with a 3.26 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 15 appearance. The best-case scenario for the Oilers is having both Koskinen and Mike Smith playing well, but that could lead to a fantasy-value-crushing timeshare between the two goalies.