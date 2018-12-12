Koskinen stopped 39 of 43 shots in Tuesday's win over the Avalanche.

The Avalanche are one of the league's top-scoring teams, and Koskinen shut them down in Colorado. His stat line took a hit in the final minutes of the game while Colorado's netminder was pulled, allowing two goals to Gabriel Landeskog in the final four minutes. Koskinen now has five wins in his last six games with a .945 save percentage in that span.