McLeod notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

McLeod ended a seven-game point drought in this contest. He set up both of Evander Kane's goals, giving the Oilers some rare scoring depth from the third line. McLeod has been streaky this season, earning 28 points, 98 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-12 rating over a career-high 74 appearances.