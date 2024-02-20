McLeod notched an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

McLeod ended his nine-game point drought when he set up the second of Evander Kane's two goals in the third period. The 24-year-old McLeod found some success on Leon Draisaitl's wing in December and January, but that hasn't translated to the Ontario native being able to drive play on his own line. McLeod has 20 points, 68 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-12 rating through 51 outings this season, and he likely peaks at being a supplementary scorer in the Oilers' lineup.