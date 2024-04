McLeod notched two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

McLeod has a pair of two-assist games over his last three outings, but that's all of his offense in the last 10 games. The 24-year-old set up tallies by Cody Ceci and Mattias Ekholm in this contest. McLeod has 30 points, 98 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-14 rating through 76 appearances this season, mainly in a third-line role.